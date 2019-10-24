UrduPoint.com
Women Chamber To Be Operational Soon In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:03 PM

Chairperson Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr.Maryam Noman disclosed that all arrangements were being finalized for setting up Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, Talking to APP on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -: Chairperson Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr.Maryam Noman disclosed that all arrangements were being finalized for setting up Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, Talking to APP on Thursday, she said that Sialkot Women Chamber would be operational soon and would play its instrumental role to promote women business and empower entrepreneurs to play their due role in boosting up export volume of the country.

She highlighted that currently a large number of business women were registered with SCCI and doing their business successfully.She added the SCCI had already set up 'women resource center' to extend cooperation for resolving their business related issues on priority.

The chairperson said that Pakistani women have the capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in every sphere of life and cope with global challenges effectively.

