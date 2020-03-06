UrduPoint.com
Women Chamber To Hold Industrial Exhibition On Women Day

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) is going to organize a trade and industrial exhibition showcasing products prepared by women in the city on March 8 in line with observance of world women day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ): Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) is going to organize a trade and industrial exhibition showcasing products prepared by women in the city on March 8 in line with observance of world women day.

WCCI Multan president Ambreen Abbasi said that products like hand made jewellery, 'Khussa' (traditional shoe) and other products besides novelty items would be displayed at stalls to be set up by women entrepreneurs.

The products would be available at low price, she added.

WCCI Multan president said that over 50 members of woman chamber were regularly participating in exhibitions in foreign countries.

She said that women chamber was also extending assistance to women entrepreneurs on visa and customs procedures, bank loans, and relevant laws.

