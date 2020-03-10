Women chamber to welcome new entrepreneurs: President WCCI

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dr Rukhsana Nadir Tuesday said new entrepreneurs and those females who want to start and promote their business should contact WCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dr Rukhsana Nadir Tuesday said new entrepreneurs and those females who want to start and promote their business should contact WCCI.

Addressing female entrepreneurs here during her visit to a sewing training centre at Charsadda road, she said "Females vocational training centres are inevitable to be set up, adding that vocation trainings are imperative to empower women and to end unemployment issue." On the occasion she appreciated the efforts of the training centre and distributed certificates among participants of various vocation training courses.