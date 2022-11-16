UrduPoint.com

Women, Child Friendly Space Inaugurated At CHDC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Patron and adviser Health and education Prof. Dr. Najib ul Haq inaugurated Wednesday inaugurated women and child-friendly space at the Community Health and Development Center (CHDC).

The center aimed to reinforce the integrated ECD (early child development) care, and contribute on a sustainable basis towards the household income of the rural community.

The space will further boost the existing early child development activities at the rural health facility managed by Prime Foundation.

The space will introduce vocational training activities for the women in the area and thus enabling them to contribute towards increasing the household income.

The space offers a play area and toys to stimulate the physical and social development of the accompanying kids. It has got facilities to initiate non-formal educational activities early in their life such as drawing, playing with the educational blocks, clay moldings etc.

