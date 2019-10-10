Women, child of Ayun cylinder blast succumb to burn injuries

(@imziishan)

Two more victims of Ayun cylinder blast including a woman and a child died raising deaths toll to five, sources informed here Wednesday

It is merit to mention here that cylinder blast at Ayun tehsil occurred on October 2 and burned eight people badly. The injured were shifted to Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre at Hayatabad Peshawar wherein they were admitted in precarious condition.

Three of them, including two girls and an infant died on the same day while remaining victims Gulshan Bibi and his son Aayan has been succumbed to their burns last night.

The bodies were shifted to their native town.

Meanwhile, former Nazim Fazalur Rehman told media that Burn Center in district Chitral was lacking staff; forcing people to take their patients to Peshawar for treatment.

He appealed provincial government to provide adequate staff to the Burn Center Chitral to treat people at their native town. He also requested philanthropists to help out the affected family.