Open Menu

Women & Child Protection Centres Being Set In All Rawalpindi Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Women & Child Protection Centres being set in all Rawalpindi police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Wednesday issued orders for immediately establishing Women and Child Protection Centres in every police station of the five districts of the region setting.

The revolutionary initiative had been taken in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the protection of women and children, an RPO spokesperson said.

“These centres will provide facilities for registering cases, legal guidance and counseling in family disputes to the affected women and children,” he added.

The spokesman said women and children would be provided a safe and dignified environment in police stations.

A female police officer would be deployed in the centres who would investigate cases related to women and children only.

The centres would also provide platforms for peaceful conflict resolution between the parties, he added.

The centres, the spokesman said, would work under the direct supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officers .

“This initiative is not only a practical step towards the protection of women and children but will also play an important role in building trust between the police and the public,” the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

59 seconds ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

8 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

16 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

16 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan