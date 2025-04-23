Women & Child Protection Centres Being Set In All Rawalpindi Police Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Wednesday issued orders for immediately establishing Women and Child Protection Centres in every police station of the five districts of the region setting.
The revolutionary initiative had been taken in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the protection of women and children, an RPO spokesperson said.
“These centres will provide facilities for registering cases, legal guidance and counseling in family disputes to the affected women and children,” he added.
The spokesman said women and children would be provided a safe and dignified environment in police stations.
A female police officer would be deployed in the centres who would investigate cases related to women and children only.
The centres would also provide platforms for peaceful conflict resolution between the parties, he added.
The centres, the spokesman said, would work under the direct supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officers .
“This initiative is not only a practical step towards the protection of women and children but will also play an important role in building trust between the police and the public,” the spokesman said.
