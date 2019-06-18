Women & Child Protection Desks at police stations in Sindh

Sindh police department is contemplating to establish women and protection desks at its police station across the province, said Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh police department is contemplating to establish women and protection desks at its police station across the province, said Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday.

Talking to representatives of civil society organizations working for the cause of human rights, who called on him at his office to discuss the situation, the police chief agreed that a mechanism was needed for prompt response to incidents related to violence and maltreatment.

"This is particularly important in context of women and children," said IGP-Sindh. Equal attention was said to be needed to create a deep sense of security and confidence among weak sections of society in general, he added.

Sindh police chief agreed that crimes committed in general but particularly affecting senior citizens and members of minority communities required specialized handling.

The delegation of human rights activists, headed by Karamat Pillar, suggested regular meetings between NGOs working for human rights and police officials so as to help implementation of the proposals discussed during the meeting.

Senior police officials from Karachi along with Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Barrister Haya Zahid, Iqbal Detho, Anis Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.