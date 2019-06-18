UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women & Child Protection Desks At Police Stations In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:38 PM

Women & Child Protection Desks at police stations in Sindh

Sindh police department is contemplating to establish women and protection desks at its police station across the province, said Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh police department is contemplating to establish women and protection desks at its police station across the province, said Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday.

Talking to representatives of civil society organizations working for the cause of human rights, who called on him at his office to discuss the situation, the police chief agreed that a mechanism was needed for prompt response to incidents related to violence and maltreatment.

"This is particularly important in context of women and children," said IGP-Sindh. Equal attention was said to be needed to create a deep sense of security and confidence among weak sections of society in general, he added.

Sindh police chief agreed that crimes committed in general but particularly affecting senior citizens and members of minority communities required specialized handling.

The delegation of human rights activists, headed by Karamat Pillar, suggested regular meetings between NGOs working for human rights and police officials so as to help implementation of the proposals discussed during the meeting.

Senior police officials from Karachi along with Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi, Barrister Haya Zahid, Iqbal Detho, Anis Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Minority Police Station Civil Society Women From

Recent Stories

TCL launches home appliances in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Assets Declaration Ordinance laid in National Asse ..

53 seconds ago

Everest summits smash records amid deadly bottlene ..

56 seconds ago

Can Turkey crawl back from the economic brink?

58 seconds ago

Central ceremony of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj mela he ..

1 minute ago

Thousands in Istanbul pray for ex-Egyptian preside ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.