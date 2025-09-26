Women, children among 13 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Mughal Kot

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) As many as 13 people including women and children lost their lives while three others got injured when a Mazda truck

fell into a deep ravine in the Mughal Kot area on Friday.

According to police, the truck was traveling from Khanozai Muslim Bagh (Balochistan) to Peer Ashab, Paharpur, carrying passengers along with livestock and household goods.

As it reached Dana-Sar in the jurisdiction of Mughal Kot Police Station, the vehicle’s brakes did fail, causing it to go

out of control and plunge into a gorge.

Rescue officials confirmed that 13 people including six women and three children of the same family, died on the

spot.

The injured were identified as 28-year-old Yousaf son of Zahir Khan, 8-year-old Amanullah son of Faizullah, and 26-year-old Darya Khan son of Bahadur Khan. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was reported as critical.

The truck was completely destroyed in the crash. The local people and rescue teams rushed to the site of accident to carry out relief operations and move the bodies and injured to the hospital.