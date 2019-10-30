UrduPoint.com
Women, Children Among Five Died In Road Accident

Wed 30th October 2019

Women, children among five died in road accident

The five members of a family including two women and three children died here on Wednesday when a tractor-trolley carrying a nomad family overturned while taking a sharp turn in Dara Zinda area

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) The five members of a family including two women and three children died here on Wednesday when a tractor-trolley carrying a nomad family overturned while taking a sharp turn in Dara Zinda area.

According to police, eight others got injured in the accident who were rushed to district hospital where condition of three persons were stated critical.

The police said the tractor-trolley boarding a nomad family was travelling from Mughal Kot to Dera Ismail Khan. The driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn in hilly terrain of Mughal Kot.

The accident left five of the family members dead while eight others injured, the locals after hearing about the unpleasant incident rushed to the site and rescued the family.

The dead and injured were shifted to District Hospital Dera, where condition of three people was noted serious.

The dead were identified as Ramzan, Badaney Bibi and Fatima Bibi and children whose Names could not be ascertained immediately. The injured included Raza Khan, Robina, Salma Bibi, Muhammad Nabi, Akhtar Bibi, Akhtar Khan, Mir Salim, Ikram, Qasim, Mimuna Bibi, Khazana Bibi and islam.

