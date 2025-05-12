Open Menu

Women, Children Among Five Injured In Multi-vehicle Collision On Dera-Tank Road

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Women, children among five injured in multi-vehicle collision on Dera-Tank road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least five people, including two women and as many children, sustained injuries in a three-vehicle collision on the Dera-Tank road.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when two cars and a motorcycle collided under unclear circumstances.

As a result five persons got injured besides damage of all the three vehicles.

The Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan after providing them injured first aid on-site.

APP/akt

