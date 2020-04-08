UrduPoint.com
Women, Children Asked To Report Any Kind Of Domestic Abuse, Violence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:24 PM

Women, children asked to report any kind of domestic abuse, violence

Ministry of Human Rights Wednesday said that domestic violence and abuse were reported to increase during lockdown situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Wednesday said that domestic violence and abuse were reported to increase during lockdown situation.

According to Ministry "lockdown and quarantine measures often leave women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence- which is known to rise during lockdown".

In a COVID-19 alert message, the ministry asked three questions including do you feel unsafe at home? Are you experiencing violence? and have you witnessed violence?.

The ministry further requested the people to dial 1099 or call and text on whatsapp 03339085709 round the clock all through the week to file such complaints for early action by it.

It said the initiative was meant to discourage any kind of domestic violence.

