Women, Children Likely To Be Badly Affected By Impacts Of Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM



ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Women and children were the most vulnerable among the whole population and can get affected by the impacts of climate change which needed to be controlled through taking stringent measures.

"Women and children disproportionately and with a greater frequency are affected through heat waves, droughts, floods, air pollution, food scarcity, disease and disasters," spokesperson for Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem said while talking to APP.

He said that Pakistan was one of the top ten countries badly affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

He said that climate change was a planetary phenomenon that would impact all countries, but its effects were being shaped by pervasive and entrenched gender inequality.

Muhammad Saleem highlighted that the future environment was extremely challenging, though not entirely grim, because, women and children were demonstrating extraordinary resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change all over the world.

Besides, they're spearheading global climate action movements, championing clean sources of energy and building alternative models of community that focus on resilience, sustainability and cooperation.

"Gender inequality hampers women's capacity and potential to be actors of climate action. These gender inequalities that also involve an access to and control over resources, access to education and information and equal rights and access to decision-making processes, outline what women and men can do and cannot do in a particular context of climate change," the climate change ministry official added.

