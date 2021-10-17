Women College Burewala wins cricket championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Government College for Women Burewala has won Inter-District Collegiate Women cricket Championship by defeating Government College for Women Shah Rukan-e-Alam in the final match played here on Sunday.

Playing first, the Shah Rukan-e-Alam College scored 70 runs in the fixed 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. batsman Jaweria was the top scorer from his team by scoring 22 runs, Sabiha 11 runs while Mahreen contributed eight runs in the total.

Iram and Humaira of the Burewala Women College took two weeks each.

The Burewala College won the final match of the championship by achieving the target at the loss of one wicket.

Humaira played a vital role in victory of her team as she scored 28 runs while Hansa scored 15 runs and Ambar scored 12 runs.

Chief Guest of the final match was Deputy Director Colleges Multan Qazi Khalid who distributed prizes among the winner and runner up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi Khalid said that healthy activities were much needed for students for fresh their mind. He said that such kind of events would continue in future in order to provide an opportunity to students to show their hidden talent.