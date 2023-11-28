Open Menu

Women Commission Launches Awareness Campaign Against Gender-based Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Women Commission launches awareness campaign against gender-based violence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women on Tuesday launched a comprehensive awareness campaign during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, spanning from November 25th to December 10th to combat gender-based violence and promote inclusivity.

The 16 Days of Activism is an international campaign dedicated to raising awareness about gender-based violence and advocating for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls. This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women is taking a bold step to shine a spotlight on the urgency of addressing this global issue.

The Commission is committed to amplifying the voices of survivors and advocates through various platforms, encouraging open dialogue and discussions to dismantle the stigma surrounding gender-based violence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women will hold a series of educational programs and workshops will be conducted to foster understanding and empathy, addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and promoting a culture of respect and equality.

The Commission will also collaborate with local communities to organize events, seminars, and outreach programs aimed at fostering a sense of unity and collective responsibility in the fight against gender-based.

