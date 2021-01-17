Women Commission welcomes passage of domestic violence bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Sunday welcomed the passage of the Domestic Violence Bill by the provincial assembly and lauded the efforts of the provincial government in this regard.

According to a press release issued here the Chairperson, KP Commission on Status of Women Dr Riffat said that they are immensely proud of their contribution over the years in formulating and proposing this important law for the protection of women.

She said that abuse and violence against any woman is no longer a private matter and action would be taken against whoever inflicts physical, psychological, emotional and economic harms on woman.

"We stand committed to the implementation of the law and to provision of safe environment to all without any gender discrimination, as guaranteed under the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," added Dr Riffat.

She said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserves appreciation for this landmark legislation and they want to acknowledge the contribution of all supporters including parliamentarians especially women Members of Provincial Assembly, civil society and Social Welfare Department at the political and administrative levels for their role in the achievement of this goal.