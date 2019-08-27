Women commuters, students demand for safer transport in twin cities

Civil society representatives, students and women commuters Tuesday demanded the authorities concerned to start a safer, cheaper and convenient transport service specially for working women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Civil society representatives, students and women commuters Tuesday demanded the authorities concerned to start a safer, cheaper and convenient transport service specially for working women.

According to them most of the women in twin cities were facing problems due to the lack of modest transport system. They were of the view that the authorities concerned should start an efficient service for considering their genuine demand.

A commuter, Sabiha said that the Federal capital, a destination for many working women was lacking modest transport at various routes of the metropolis.

She said that they have to rely on public transport which was neither convenient at times inaccessible nor affordable.

She said that it was very hard for her to pay for taxi's fare in her meager salary and local transport lacked a hygienic and aesthetically pleasant environment.

Another commuter Tehreem said that in public transport there were only two seats reserved for women which were not sufficient for large number of working women.

She said that some time they have to bear the suspicious behaviour of conductor but remained silent.

She demanded the quarter concerned to pay heed for their long standing issue of safer transport.

When contacted, a senior official of National Transport Research Centre, Miss Fauzia Sultana said that integrated approach required from institutions to resolve this issue. "We were in coordination with all concerned department to evolve joint strategy", she stated.