UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Commuters, Students Demand For Safer Transport In Twin Cities

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Women commuters, students demand for safer transport in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Civil society representatives, students and women commuters Tuesday demanded the authorities concerned to start a safer, cheaper and convenient transport service specially for working women.

According to them most of the women in twin cities were facing problems due to the lack of modest transport system. They were of the view that the authorities concerned should start an efficient service for considering their genuine demand.

A commuter, Sabiha said that the Federal capital, a destination for many working women was lacking modest transport at various routes of the metropolis.

She said that they have to rely on public transport which was neither convenient at times inaccessible nor affordable.

She said that it was very hard for her to pay for taxi's fare in her meager salary and local transport lacked a hygienic and aesthetically pleasant environment.

Another commuter Tehreem said that in public transport there were only two seats reserved for women which were not sufficient for large number of working women.

She said that some time they have to bear the suspicious behaviour of conductor but remained silent.

She demanded the quarter concerned to pay heed for their long standing issue of safer transport.

When contacted, a senior official of National Transport Research Centre, Miss Fauzia Sultana said that integrated approach required from institutions to resolve this issue. "We were in coordination with all concerned department to evolve joint strategy", she stated.

778

Related Topics

Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

12 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

12 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

12 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.