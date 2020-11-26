Women compelled to use risky alternates owing to low gas pressure

Low gas pressure in different areas of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi since the first rain of Winters season has multiplied the sufferings of women, compelling them to use unsafe and risky alternate like compressors and cylinders to cook food for their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Low gas pressure in different areas of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi since the first rain of Winters season has multiplied the sufferings of women, compelling them to use unsafe and risky alternate like compressors and cylinders to cook food for their families.

Majority of the women have started using cylinders, compressors and electric Roti makers to manage cooking food for their families considering it difficult to afford buying food from restaurants all the time and digest unhealthy food available at the markets.

Shagufta Ijaz, a working woman who lives in F-6/1, Islamabad said, "I started using cylinder last year in Winter season to cook food for my family but experienced leakage of flammable gas due to loose valve of cylinder after which I stopped using it".

She said using compressors is also risky and illegal so there is no option left for us except buying food from restaurants.

She said, "This year I made it routine to cook food in the midnight when gas pressure turns normal and also I bought an electric roti maker to make roti but the taste of that Roti is altogether different from the one made on gas".

A housewife, Shaista Amin who lives near Rawal Road, Rawalpindi said, "We are paying gas bills in time but are not getting the gas facility.

Our children are suffering from seasonal diseases due to cold weather and non availability of heating facility owing to extreme low pressure of gas".

"We cannot use cylinders all the time due to increased rates of Liquid Petroleum Gas. I refill my cylinder with four kg gas at the rate of Rs. 170 per kg which is consumed in a few days if I use it for heating purposes".

Shaheena Imran, another housewife, who is a resident of G-9/4, Islamabad said, "Low gas pressure since the first rain of Winter season has made it difficult to cook food at home. What sort of immunity, the unhealthy food available outside, would provide to our children from COVID-19", she questioned.

"It is essential to ensure healthy diet of family, heating and geyser facility when the Coronavirus cases were on rise in the country but low gas pressure has made it impossible for us to take care of our children in chilly weather", she observed.

Zaakir Hussain, a shopkeeper at cylinder shop, said low gas pressure has compelled majority of the people to use cylinder for cooking purposes.

"We have a lot of customers who come to buy cylinders and refill their cylinders, giving us opportunity to earn more", he said.

395/