HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The In-charge Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad Syeda Quraul Ain Shah on Monday said women of today were standing by the side of men. Our women are working at home and raising children.

She said this while addressing a seminar in connection with International Women's Day organized by the Women Complaints cell here at Govt college.

She said the complaints cell of women's development department is working in every district, so girls and women can file complaints against harassment, domestic violence and any kind of abuse.

She emphasized to the parents and school management that along with fulfilling their educational and financial needs, they should also be helped with their psychological problems.

Syeda Qurat-ul- Ain Shah said that no society can develop without the development of women, so equal treatment of women is inevitable.

She advised that women can contact the toll-free number 1094 of the complaint cell of the Women Development Department to get help from legal and psychological experts.