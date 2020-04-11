Women condemn Karachi mob attack on female SHO

(@fidahassanain)

The human rights activists have condemned attack on female SHO and demanded immediate action against the attackers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Women expressed serious concerns over violence against female SHO for doing her job in fight against Coronavirus in Orangi Town of Metropolitan city.

Taking to Twitter, many women shared the video of Woman SHO Sharafat Khan who was asking her subordinate to make the video of the people who attacked her and broke her glasses.

Till writing of these lines after more than 24 hours of the awful incident, no action was taken against the attackers.

The Woman SHO was shouting at the crowed and was asking her colleagues to make their video. “Record their video. They attacked me. They broke my glasses as well,” the woman SHO shouted.

The incident took place in Peerabad, Orangi Town when police came under attack after they asked a large number of people from offering prayers in a mosque over violation of Section 144. The people pelted stones at the police officials present there. However, the situation got under control when an additional contingent of police and Rangers personnel arrived there.

The people on social media are targeting Awami National Party (ANP) as they said that its workers attacked the police officials and woman SHO in Peerabad.

Some people recorded their protest against ANP by tagging the video and the scene to ANP Chief Asfanyar Wali Khan.

The women shared the video and expressed solidarity with Woman SHO and demanded action against those who attacked her and her colleagues for doing their duty in fight against Coronavirus.

Sehar Tariq, a social media user, condemned the incident and said: “Shame on ANP for trying to punish a police official from doing her job, for implementing the writ of the state and endangering herself to prevent the spread of a deadly disease. You petty petty men,”.

Another woman Aaliya Shah wrote: “Salute to this woman SHO bravery she wounded as mob attacks while she was trying to stop people from praying in large number due to #coronavirus lockdown,”.

PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman also shared the video. She also called hero and saluted her for her bravery ad courage.

Woman SHO Sharafat Khan, however, faced the mob and stood there in front of the men coming out of the mosque despite that she was injured.