Women crisis center receive four complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Women Crisis Centre Multan has received four complaints from women in the first week after the office resumed work after the end of lockdown.

Crisis center manager Samara Shereen told APP that no case was reported to the center during the five months of lockdown, however, added that four complaints were received in the first week and center has started processing these complaints.

She said that the complaints were referred to courts after all efforts for resolution of disputes between married couples through talks proved futile.

The cases included women seeking divorce, claims of monthly expenses and recovery of dowry.