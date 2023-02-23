UrduPoint.com

Women Cycling Championship Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district Inter-colleges women cycling championship was held at Wapda city here on Thursday under the aegis of sports department and Faisalabad educational board.

Punjab College for Women lifted the title which was participated by the teams of different colleges.

Concord College remained runner-up while Lasal College stood third.

Director Sports Punjab College Ch Khalid Yaqoon was the chief guest.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners.

