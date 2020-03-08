UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Day Sales Attract Customers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Women Day sales attract customers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Setting a news tradition, few brands, food outlets and even cab-hailing services in the Federal capital play their part in the celebrations of International Women Day on March 8 (Sunday) by offering good discounts on various items, attracting majority of the women.

Usually there are very few occasions like New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Eid festivals, Holy month of Ramadan when the famous brands, food outlets and other retailers come up with attractive discounted deals for the customers.

The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the next season and sale on this day was unusual for me. "I have visited the famous shopping mall of the capital to look into the brands outlets offering sales on different items", Shaista Nageen, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said this year's women day was full of festivities as a number of entertaining activities were arranged in the capital city to pay tribute to the women for their contributions in their families as well as country's development.

Samina Chaudhry, a working woman who came from Bahria Town to Islamabad for attending Women March said, "I was surprised today after hiring one of the online cab services to reach at my destination and the driver said today rides for all women are free of charges".

Similarly, few brands and food outlets offered discounts on this day which is indeed a good tradition and a way to appreciate their role of women in all spheres of life, she said.

Amina Farrukh, a house wife said, it is amazing that International Women Day celebrations in our country have assumed the shape of a festival.

This day should be celebrated to acknowledge the role of women as mothers, sisters, daughters as well as pay tribute to those who are rendering valuable contributions to our society, she observed.

International Women Day was celebrated in the capital city with a number of activities including walks, seminars, conferences, discussion programmes and exhibitions to highlight the contribution of women in different fields.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Christmas Driver Wife Sale Independence March Women Sunday All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

7 minutes ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

22 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

37 minutes ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

52 minutes ago

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.