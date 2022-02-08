Women delegation led by Shaheena calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has said that the present government has provided revolutionary foundations for ensuring women's economic autonomy and their participation in politics and economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has said that the present government has provided revolutionary foundations for ensuring women's economic autonomy and their participation in politics and economy.

He said that it was clear that only an economically independent woman could bring about a revolutionary change in the society.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women led by Shaheena of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) at Governor House Quetta, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that women of Balochistan are as talented and sociable as women of other provinces of the country but unfortunately we have not provided opportunities to women in the province therefore our women are behind in race of progress.

While mentioning the problems and difficulties of women in Balochistan, he said that women in the province were suffering from several problems and difficulties. All serious and understanding members of the society should play their full role in giving women their right to inheritance and ensuring their dignified place in all spheres, he concluded.