Women desks at police stations receives around 650 complaints across KP

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Women desks have been established in police stations including merged districts to facilitate women complainants in their grievances and provide them guidance on various issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Women desks have been established in police stations including merged districts to facilitate women complainants in their grievances and provide them guidance on various issues.

A female SHO of Women Police Station, Mughis Munir said that well trained female staff had been deputed at these women facilitation desks to listen and register their complainants especially on the matters of gender crimes and domestic violence.

She said that facilitation desks were providing free legal aid, complaint writing and other relevant service to women complainants.

She said that women staff can understand women issues more easily in a better way as compared to male policemen , adding women complainants visiting these desks were now openly discussing their problems at facilitation desks with any hesitation as compared to past practices.

"We receive more complaints of domestic violence and cases related to inheritance", she said.

She said that a friendly environment was given to women complainants and separate rooms were setup for children to provide to congenial atmosphere.

Mughis Munir said that women facilitation desks were setup in eight police stations of Peshawar in which over 100 lady police constables were performing duties.

She informed that women desks established across the province have received around 650 cases out of which 450 complaints have been resolved to the stratification of complainants.