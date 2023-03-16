UrduPoint.com

Women Despite Facing Challenges, Making Their Mark In Society: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Women despite facing challenges, making their mark in society: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri on Wednesday said that despite facing many challenges, women are making their mark in our society.

She said this while addressing a seminar "Unlocking the Power of Women Entrepreneurs" held here at the City Campus of the Institute of business Administration.

The minister said that women are not less capable and hardworking than men, she added that Pakistani women played a remarkable role in every field of life including politics and education.

Shazia said that we should openly discuss our social problems because this approach will improve knowledge and create awareness.

Talking about Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the minister highlighted that BISP is disbursing cash for the empowerment of more than nine million women heads of deserving families.

BISP is also conducting awareness sessions during pregnancy and antenatal health examinations to help the mother maintain good health, she added.

Shazia said that it is the duty of educated men to stand up for the rights of women, and raise voices on their issues.

She added that this attitude should be prevalent in our society to discourage discrimination against women.

The minister expressed confidence that women entrepreneurs will open new avenues for other women in the workforce.

Earlier, Executive Director IBA Syed Akbar Zaidi said that nothing can stop women from growing further, and excelling in their fields. He said that IBA will continue to create more opportunities for women.

Later, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and others were honoured with shields and bouquets.

