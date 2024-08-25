Women development cell, SPARC hold awareness session on violence against women, children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Department of Women's Development in Sindh, Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad, and social organization SPARC jointly organized an awareness session on violence against women and children's rights in Azad Nagar brick kiln factory Tando Haider today.

Speaking at the session, Incharge Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad, Syeda Qurratulain Shah, said, "The purpose of organizing this awareness session is to inform the women and children working at the Department of Women's Development Sindh, where complaints can be registered at any time from anywhere."

She further said, "Women working in brick kilns often face sexual harassment and physical violence, and they are unaware of the Department of Women's Development Sindh and Women Complaint Cell, so such cases are difficult to report, and women are living in misery."

Regrettably talking about the physical and mental health of women, she said, "Unfortunately, in addition to sexual harassment and physical violence, these women also face many health issues; malnutrition, anemia, and other diseases are common among them.

She further said, "Despite poor health, these women do not understand family planning to stop having children, which leads to malnutrition in children from birth."

"The women present in the session know that the doors of the Women's Development Department Sindh and Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad are always open for them to report their issues so that legal assistance can be provided," she assured.

On the occasion, Qurratulain Shah addressed the women and said, "She and her department are ready to provide all possible help not only regarding sexual harassment and physical violence but also for health issues."

Regional Head of SPARC, Kashif Bajeer, said, "Children are also forced to work in brick kilns due to poverty. They are deprived of education because they have to support their parents, so we all need to find a solution to these issues together. In this way, future generations can become strong and aware citizens."