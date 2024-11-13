Women Development Center Training Workshop Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Women Development Centre at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Idea Think Tank, organised a two-day training workshop on 'Democracy, Civic Engagement, Good Governance and Women Participation in Decision Making', which concluded here on Wednesday.
The workshop, led by Salman Abid, Executive Director of Idea Think Tank, highlighted the importance of young voices in strengthening democratic structures and encouraged students to actively engage in civic life to drive positive change.
Ms. Mehwish Khan, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (MER) Officer at Idea Think Tank, focused on CV Writing, Economic Initiatives, and Personal Branding.
She stressed practical tools and inspiration, empowering students to confidently approach their personal and professional aspirations.
Dr. Nargis Abbas, in charge of the Women Development Centre, stated that initiatives like these align with the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who is committed to empowering students to become proactive agents of societal progress and advocates for a brighter, inclusive future.
