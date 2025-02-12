Open Menu

Women Development Centers Established In Universities.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Women Development Centers established in universities.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) CYouth Welfare Organization Bhuwana on Wednesday attended a meeting organized by the Women Development Department Punjab at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, Lahore.

More than seventy civil society organizations from across the province participated in the meeting. Founder and President Youth Welfare Organization Bhuwana Rai Ahmed Raza Tahir represented the founder and president of Youth Welfare Organization Bhuwana.

The meeting discussed a three-point agenda, the first of which was to collaborate with the Women Development Department in the Women Development Centers established in universities, the second was to open new accounts in women's banks, and the third was to collect data on business women.

Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Ms Sadia Taimur Sahiba specially participated in the meeting and thanked the civil society organizations for their participation.

Founder and President Youth Welfare Organization Bhuana said that the collaboration with the Women Development Department has provided new opportunities to the women of Bhuana Tehsil and it will be easier for them to play a significant role in the development of the country.

Recent Stories

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

16 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

46 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

46 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan