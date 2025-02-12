Women Development Centers Established In Universities.
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) CYouth Welfare Organization Bhuwana on Wednesday attended a meeting organized by the Women Development Department Punjab at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, Lahore.
More than seventy civil society organizations from across the province participated in the meeting. Founder and President Youth Welfare Organization Bhuwana Rai Ahmed Raza Tahir represented the founder and president of Youth Welfare Organization Bhuwana.
The meeting discussed a three-point agenda, the first of which was to collaborate with the Women Development Department in the Women Development Centers established in universities, the second was to open new accounts in women's banks, and the third was to collect data on business women.
Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Ms Sadia Taimur Sahiba specially participated in the meeting and thanked the civil society organizations for their participation.
Founder and President Youth Welfare Organization Bhuana said that the collaboration with the Women Development Department has provided new opportunities to the women of Bhuana Tehsil and it will be easier for them to play a significant role in the development of the country.
