Women Development Centre Inaugurated At Women University

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A Women Development and Mentoring Centre has been established at Government College University Faisalabad (GCWUF) with an aim to provide equal development opportunities to women.

President Women Chamber of Commerce Shahida Aftab and Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Amin jointly inaugurated the centre. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Zil Huma Nazli and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin said that the development of women is not limited to their rights only, but it is also necessary to strike a balance between their personal and social responsibilities.

This center will prepare women to face the future challenges, she said adding that our mission is to make women aware of their rights and provide them equal opportunities for development in the practical field.

This center will play an important role in promoting women's self-reliance.

President Women's Chamber of Commerce Shahida Aftab said that providing educational and business opportunities for women at the women's university is an important step.

She said that the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always been striving for the development of women and the promotion of business activities. Our goal is not only to make women self-sufficient but also to take them to a point where they can open the doors of development for others.

She asked the women present on the occasion to believe in their abilities, because your hard work, dedication and determination are the strength that can help overcome every challenge.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Zil Huma Nazli, Chairperson education Committee Shazia Sharif, Rida Sandhu, Shaista Sheikh and others also expressed their views.

