Women Development Centre to continue work for equipping female with latest vocation skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The newly nominated Managing Director of Women Business Development Centre Peshawar, Malik Riaz Awan has expressed the resolve of continuing work with same pace and spirit with which the institute was established for equipping needy female with latest vocational skills.

"The Women Business Development Centre will continue its journey of extending support and cooperation to needy women for their empowerment through imparting of state of the art skill training to them," vows Riaz after taking over charge of Managing Director.

Women Business Development Centre is a philanthropic initiative taken by prominent political figure, renowned businesswoman, social activist and Pakistan’s first female Federal minister, Begum Kulsoom Saifullah Khan.

The centre is established at Hayabatad around 35 years ago by Begum Kulsoom Saifullah Khan (Late) in collaboration with provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which provided building for skill training, Riaz told APP.

Since its establishment, the Business Development Centre has extended help to thousands of women including orphan girls, widows, poor girl student in learning different skills and starting up businesses.

The centre is imparting vocational training in different skills including stitching, embroidery, handcrafts, make up, cooking, painting etc.

Deserving female from across the province are benefitting from the initiative taken by Kulsoom Saifullah Khan who was also founding member of All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), Riaz informed.

He said his focus is also on inclusion of skill modules of latest market based requirements in training so that beneficiaries could be educated about doing business from their homes by introducing products on e-businesses platforms.

Efforts would also be made for developing linkages between skilful female and micro banking officials for award of small scale loans to start businesses, he added.

“Its an exclusive facility for needy women, providing a secure and hassle free learning environment”, Riaz commented.

Women from diverse backgrounds can gain benefit from the centre which is established with the sole objective of extending help to needy female and to empower them by providing basic learning about different skills, he continued.