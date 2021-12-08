UrduPoint.com

Women Development Department Organises Awareness Seminar On Domestic Harassment

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

Women development department organises awareness seminar on domestic harassment

Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad during its 16-day awareness campaign organized a seminar at Village Rahmon Keerio tehsil Sakrand with the coordination of local residents on Wednesday to create awareness against domestic harassment on genetic basis, under age marriages and social imbalance in women folk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad during its 16-day awareness campaign organized a seminar at Village Rahmon Keerio tehsil Sakrand with the coordination of local residents on Wednesday to create awareness against domestic harassment on genetic basis, under age marriages and social imbalance in women folk.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Assistant Director Farhana Saleh, Advocate Fauzia, In-charge Women Cell, DIG Police Benazir Shah and other speakers said that apart from role of male in the society the role of female was also important like two wheels of a vehicle.

They said that society was incomplete without the participation of women. They said that religiously, state wise and constitutionally the women have equal citizen and genuine freedom rights. They said that despite it surfacing incidences of domestic and genetic based torture, underage and forced marriages are very sad situation.

The speakers said that women could compete such incidences by educating their children specially girls. They said that acquiring education is an effective tool against all evils of the society through which women can face such incidences.

They were of the opinion that women shall be skilled to become financially strong. The speakers advised women at the seminar to attain cooperation from Department of Women Development, Court and Police on the happening of such incidences.

They said that Darul Aman was activated at Nawabshah to provide protection to women in this regard. Those attended the seminar included Asifa, Erum, Facilitation Officer Owais Ali, local social worker Mashooque Ali and local women in large number. The honorary certificates were awarded by program organizer at the concluding of seminar.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Vehicle Male Nawabshah Sakrand Women All From Court Sad

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

13 minutes ago
 Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises t ..

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 39

1 minute ago
 Noor Mukadam murder case adjourned till December 1 ..

Noor Mukadam murder case adjourned till December 15

1 minute ago
 More LNG available for power sector: Hammad Azhar

More LNG available for power sector: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country; ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

1 minute ago
 Russian rocket carrying Japanese billionaire docks ..

Russian rocket carrying Japanese billionaire docks at ISS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.