Women development department organises awareness seminar on domestic harassment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad during its 16-day awareness campaign organized a seminar at Village Rahmon Keerio tehsil Sakrand with the coordination of local residents on Wednesday to create awareness against domestic harassment on genetic basis, under age marriages and social imbalance in women folk.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Assistant Director Farhana Saleh, Advocate Fauzia, In-charge Women Cell, DIG Police Benazir Shah and other speakers said that apart from role of male in the society the role of female was also important like two wheels of a vehicle.

They said that society was incomplete without the participation of women. They said that religiously, state wise and constitutionally the women have equal citizen and genuine freedom rights. They said that despite it surfacing incidences of domestic and genetic based torture, underage and forced marriages are very sad situation.

The speakers said that women could compete such incidences by educating their children specially girls. They said that acquiring education is an effective tool against all evils of the society through which women can face such incidences.

They were of the opinion that women shall be skilled to become financially strong. The speakers advised women at the seminar to attain cooperation from Department of Women Development, Court and Police on the happening of such incidences.

They said that Darul Aman was activated at Nawabshah to provide protection to women in this regard. Those attended the seminar included Asifa, Erum, Facilitation Officer Owais Ali, local social worker Mashooque Ali and local women in large number. The honorary certificates were awarded by program organizer at the concluding of seminar.