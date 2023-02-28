UrduPoint.com

Women Development Department Organized Seminar To Create Awareness About Cyber Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The Department of Women Development in Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the Government Girls High School, Court Road, organized a seminar to raise awareness among girl students about prevention of Electronic Cyber Crime and rules formed by Sindh Government in this regard

Addressing the seminar, Additional Commissioner SBA Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, In-charge Women Complain Cell Zaibunisa, School Headmistress Shabana Naz Siddiqui and others said importance of mobile phones, internet and other sources of communication can not be denied but rate of electronic and Cybercrime was also increased with such facilities.

The speakers said that keeping in view the increasing incidences of cybercrime, Sindh Assembly passed a resolution for prevention of cyber-crime in 2016 while laws were also passed to provide protection to women folk.

Speakers said that Women Development Department is organizing seminars in educational institutions to provide awareness to women specially girls about safe use of social media and about their rights so that gills could be protected from blackmail through social media platform.

Addressing the seminar Assistant District Public Prosecutor Muhammad Ali Abbasi , Benazir Jamali, Deputy Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, Advocate Imtiaz Chandio and Fauzia said that Department of Women Development has adopted better measure for the welfare of women.

On the occasion the student delivered speeches on the prevention of Cyber Crime and presented tablos in this regard. Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Advocate Muhammad Rahim Lashari, school teachers and girl students were present in seminar in large number.

