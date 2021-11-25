Women Development Department organizes awareness program in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) organized an awareness Program at Nawabshah Dar-ul-Aman regarding women rights and making them autonomous during 16-day activism campaign.

Deputy Director, WDD Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Chairman Dar-ul-Aman Advisory Committee Mehar Afshan Memon, Principal Govt Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School Humaira Meer, Headmistress Govt High school Girls Court Road Shahnaz Lakho, In-charge Women Complain Cell Zaibun Nissa, Taluka Education Officer Fatima Bhatti, Farhana Saleh, Humaira Baloch and others said that steps are being taken to initiate help line for prevention of domestic torture, under age marriages and other issues of women so that their problems could be resolved.

He said that objective of organizing this program is to prevent gender harassment and self-rights as women are not getting their due rights in the advance era.

They said that lack of education and less information are main cause of knowledge about their rights. Staff of Dar-ul-Aman and political and social activists were also present on the occasion.