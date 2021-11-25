UrduPoint.com

Women Development Department Organizes Awareness Program In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:53 PM

Women Development Department organizes awareness program in Nawabshah

Women Development Department (WDD) organized an awareness Program at Nawabshah Dar-ul-Aman regarding women rights and making them autonomous during 16-day activism campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) organized an awareness Program at Nawabshah Dar-ul-Aman regarding women rights and making them autonomous during 16-day activism campaign.

Deputy Director, WDD Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Chairman Dar-ul-Aman Advisory Committee Mehar Afshan Memon, Principal Govt Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School Humaira Meer, Headmistress Govt High school Girls Court Road Shahnaz Lakho, In-charge Women Complain Cell Zaibun Nissa, Taluka Education Officer Fatima Bhatti, Farhana Saleh, Humaira Baloch and others said that steps are being taken to initiate help line for prevention of domestic torture, under age marriages and other issues of women so that their problems could be resolved.

He said that objective of organizing this program is to prevent gender harassment and self-rights as women are not getting their due rights in the advance era.

They said that lack of education and less information are main cause of knowledge about their rights. Staff of Dar-ul-Aman and political and social activists were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Fatima Jinnah Road Nawabshah Mehar Women Government Court

Recent Stories

KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach Vi ..

KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park on Nov 26

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits MDHPP, inspects health campaig ..

Commissioner visits MDHPP, inspects health campaign in Tehsil Parang

2 minutes ago
 Eight killed in bombing near school in Somalia cap ..

Eight killed in bombing near school in Somalia capital

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants peace in region: Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

Pakistan wants peace in region: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

2 minutes ago
 Coe calls Olympics social media survey results 'di ..

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results 'disturbing'

7 minutes ago
 Rice export surpasses US$ 2b: REAP Chairman

Rice export surpasses US$ 2b: REAP Chairman

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.