Women Development Department Playing Role In Empowering Women: Environment Protection Ms. Mahjabin Sheeran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development and Environment Protection Ms. Mahjabin Sheeran on Tuesday said that financial empowerment of skilled women of Balochistan was among the top priorities of the Women Development Department so that they could play their role in the progress and prosperity of the province as well as in the development of their family

She expressed these views while addressing at the opening ceremony of the week-long Women's Expo 2023 under the Department of Women's Development.

Secretary Women Development Syed Sikander Shah, former Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Ms. Raheela Durrani, Additional Secretary to Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Badeni, Additional Secretary of Communications and Works Department, Amir Hamza Zehri and Director of Women Development Department (WDD), Shazia Riaz, other women from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development and Environment Ms. Mahjabin Sheeran formally inaugurated the Women's Expo 2023 by cutting the ribbon.

Addressing the event, Mahjabin Sheeran said that the women of Balochistan were skilled as well as hardworking, therefore, if they are given the right opportunity, women could play their full role in the economy of the province.

She said that Women Development Department has an important role in empowering the women of the province, thanks to which a good environment was being provided to the expert women of the province.

Due to which the women of the province are playing the role of role models for the economy of the province as well as for their family and the area, she noted.

Ms. Mahjabin Sheeran expressed her sincere gratitude to the talented women from other provinces who have come to participate in Expo 2023, saying that their participation would help the talented women of the province, women's confidence would increase further.

Secretary Women Development Syed Sikandar Shah, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ms. Raheela Durrani and Director Women Development Shazia Riaz also addressed the event.

