Women development dept. arranges awareness seminar on childhood marriage

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The marriage in childhood is a cognizable offence and the facilitators of such marriage could get three year imprisonment coupled with Rs. 300,000 fine under the Sindh Childhood Marriage Act 2014, said deputy director Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Nasim Hassan Mastoi.

Speaking at an awareness seminar organized by WDD at Government Girls High school Jamsahib on Saturday, she said the law prohibits marriage of children under the age of 18 years throughout the province and marriage solemnisers were required to check documents confirming that both groom and bride had attained the age of 18 years.

Public must be sensitized about the law and adverse medical, psychological and social effects of childhood marriages, she said, adding intimation should immediately be forwarded in case someone witnesses childhood marriage taking place so that it could be prevented with the help of police.

Addressing the seminar, Principal Government Higher Secondary School Masood Ahmed Sahito, Headmistress Najma Khanzada, Sher Muhammad Shar, Zahida Zardari and Legal Officer Farhana Irum said 18% of underage girls become mothers who remain unaware of issues pertaining to marital life and affairs.

Later, Naseem Mastoi held a meeting with SHO Jam Sahib Police Station, Ghulam Abbas Shar and appreciated the efforts of Station House Officer in preventing the marriages of under age children.