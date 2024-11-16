Women Development Dept Ensures Violence-free Society For Women: Qurat Ul Ain Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Minister for Women Development Department, Government of Sindh Shaheena Sher Ali the Senior Psychologist of Deputy Directorate (Hyd Division) women development department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain Shah has organized a one-day awareness session regarding gender-based violence at brick klins Tando Hyder Hyderabad.
The Provincial Minister promised to end violence against women especially the women working at brick kilns.
The senior psychologist Women Development Department Hyderabad Qurat Shah said that last month she attended a training at JICA headquarter Japan on Gender Based Violence (GBV) so she was assigned a project in collaboration with JICA to end violence against women and children rights at brick klins at Hyderabad.
She said that she is willing to extend it to other cities of the province.
In the session Qurat Shah delivered a lecture on women and children rights who are working at Brick klins.
She said that education and health are the basic rights of all safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan and International Humanitarian law of UNO and the women and children at brick klins are deprived of these basic rights.
She ensured full support to empower them financially so they could live a better life and secure their children's future.
She further said that under the leadership and supervision of the provincial Minister the women development department will ensure the violence free society for women.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri dept launches wheat campaign1 minute ago
-
Bilawal stresses unity through respect, compassion2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs important meeting on polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat2 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks second most polluted city in world2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Sacha Soda2 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference2 minutes ago
-
We have capable officers: Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
Over Rs2 billion spent on police welfare in 10 months: IG2 minutes ago
-
Taxing tobacco vital to reduce consumption, saving lives: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance should be adopted against violation of smog SOPs: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact2 minutes ago