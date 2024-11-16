Women Development Dept ensures violence-free society for women: Qurat ul Ain Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Minister for Women Development Department, Government of Sindh Shaheena Sher Ali the Senior Psychologist of Deputy Directorate (Hyd Division) women development department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain Shah has organized a one-day awareness session regarding gender-based violence at brick klins Tando Hyder Hyderabad.

The Provincial Minister promised to end violence against women especially the women working at brick kilns.

The senior psychologist Women Development Department Hyderabad Qurat Shah said that last month she attended a training at JICA headquarter Japan on Gender Based Violence (GBV) so she was assigned a project in collaboration with JICA to end violence against women and children rights at brick klins at Hyderabad.

She said that she is willing to extend it to other cities of the province.

In the session Qurat Shah delivered a lecture on women and children rights who are working at Brick klins.

She said that education and health are the basic rights of all safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan and International Humanitarian law of UNO and the women and children at brick klins are deprived of these basic rights.

She ensured full support to empower them financially so they could live a better life and secure their children's future.

She further said that under the leadership and supervision of the provincial Minister the women development department will ensure the violence free society for women.