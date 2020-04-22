UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Development Dept To Organize Videography Competition: Provincial Minister For Women

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:05 PM

Women development dept to organize videography competition: Provincial Minister for Women

Department of Women Development , Government of the Punjab would organize a videography competition for awareness on the role of women in nation building during lockdown due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Department of Women Development , Government of the Punjab would organize a videography competition for awareness on the role of women in nation building during lockdown due to COVID-19.

Provincial Minister for Women Development, Ashifa Riaz said the theme of the videography competition was to build capacity of women and highlight the important role of mothers in the society.

"Peace & conflict, ethics of disagreement, community resilience for peace building, stress and anger management, role of mother for promoting peace --are some of the topics of the competition, she said.

The videography competition would be held in two categories: Fresh participants would send short video clip of 5 minutes while professional participants would send documentary of 5 to 15 minutes.

Secretary Women Development department , Ambreen Raza said the competition was only for women domiciled from Punjab. She said cash prizes would be awarded to top three videos. Certificates for top 10 video would also be given and best videos will be played on tv channels.

Related Topics

Punjab Women TV From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

PB govt issues special office timing schedule duri ..

48 seconds ago

Oil plunges again as virus ravages energy markets

49 seconds ago

Strategy to check overpricing, hoarding during Ram ..

51 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals illegal ext ..

53 seconds ago

US Consular Services in Russia to Resume Once Coro ..

54 seconds ago

Egypt's HIV Patients Struggling to Receive Treatme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.