Women development dept to organize videography competition: Provincial Minister for Women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Department of Women Development , Government of the Punjab would organize a videography competition for awareness on the role of women in nation building during lockdown due to COVID-19.

Provincial Minister for Women Development, Ashifa Riaz said the theme of the videography competition was to build capacity of women and highlight the important role of mothers in the society.

"Peace & conflict, ethics of disagreement, community resilience for peace building, stress and anger management, role of mother for promoting peace --are some of the topics of the competition, she said.

The videography competition would be held in two categories: Fresh participants would send short video clip of 5 minutes while professional participants would send documentary of 5 to 15 minutes.

Secretary Women Development department , Ambreen Raza said the competition was only for women domiciled from Punjab. She said cash prizes would be awarded to top three videos. Certificates for top 10 video would also be given and best videos will be played on tv channels.