Open Menu

Women Died, Four Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Women died, four injured in roof collapse

Kasur, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A women was killed and four others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Kot Rehmat Khokhar Ashraf,a suburb of Chunian,near here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said that Sajida Abbas,35, died on the spot, while Saeed Akhtar,13, Sadaf Fariad,24, Farzana Abbas,45, and Rafiq Ramadan,65, were injured under the debris.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Chunian.

Related Topics

Injured Died Chunian Rescue 1122 Women Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

11 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

11 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

11 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

11 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

11 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

11 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

11 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

11 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

11 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan