Women died, four injured in roof collapse

Kasur, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A women was killed and four others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Kot Rehmat Khokhar Ashraf,a suburb of Chunian,near here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said that Sajida Abbas,35, died on the spot, while Saeed Akhtar,13, Sadaf Fariad,24, Farzana Abbas,45, and Rafiq Ramadan,65, were injured under the debris.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to THQ hospital Chunian.