Women dies, four injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman died while four others sustained injuries when two cars traveling in opposite direction hit each other last night, rescuer said Friday.

According to rescue control room, collision occurred due to wrong overtaking by cars at Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal road, near Rehman Hajra Sugar Mill as result of which Kusar Bibi, 65, wife of Ashiq Hussain died on the spot.

Four others namely Badar-un-Nisa, 45, Saif-ur-Rehman, 40, Shazia Bibi, 40, and Shehla Bibi of 22 year age were wounded critically.

Rescue control room dispatched two ambulances along with rescue vehicle to the spot and informed to the police control as well.

The four injured people were removed to DHQ hospital after providing them first aid. Deceased woman was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities, it was said.

One of the damaged car was moving from Jitoi to Lodhhran while the other Muzaffargarh to Shah Jamal what rescuer informed.