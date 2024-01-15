'Women-driven EV ‘Pink scooties’ to take over streets of Punjab soon, Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Monday that the Punjab government has initiated a plan to introduce 'Pink EV Pink Scooties' to make women safer, which will provide livelihood to women for economic and domestic needs.

Talking to the PTV news channel, he said that the government of Punjab has initiated a program scheme to empower Pakistani females by introducing 'Pink Scooties', adding, that the government through a lucky draw will give over 2000 to 3000 scooties in the first phase of this scheme.

He explained that this scheme has various positive impacts on women and girls, adding, that women with Pink EV scooters will not wait at the bus stops for long hours for buses, vans and other transport they can travel from one place to another with a safe and friendly atmosphere.

This ambitious initiative reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and environmental conservation, he added.

Talking about EV motorbikes and Rickshaws, he said that this initiative aims to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation while promoting the use of electric vehicles.

He said the Punjab government has begun the registration of electric vehicles through the Punjab Bank of Pakistan, adding, that the government has offered a 95 per cent discount on the registration fee and a 75 per cent discount on the token tax of the vehicles.

He said we will give over 26 thousand electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on an interest-free basis, adding, that key components of the Green Wheels program include allocating 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes to special individuals, 2,000 for government employees, and another 2,000 for women in both government and private sectors, all with interest-free terms.

To another query about free transport facilities for students, he mentioned that the government was providing maximum relief to students, allowing them to travel for free on all Orange line Buses.

To avail themselves of the free bus service, students are required to be in uniform and carry their school or college ID cards, he added.