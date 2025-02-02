Women Drivers Take Wheel In Pakistan's Ride-Hailing Industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A growing number of Pakistani women are breaking barriers by joining app-based transportation services as drivers achieving financial autonomy and self-sufficiency.
"In a male-dominated industry, a significant number of women are defying convention to become taxi drivers, earning praise and respect from passengers.
Amna, a cab driver, said that becoming a cab driver was a liberating experience "I want to show the world that Pakistani women are strong, capable, and independent and we are not just drivers but we are entrepreneurs, breadwinners, and change-makers".
"I was tired of being dependent on my husband for transportation adding that now I am my own boss, and I get to meet new people every day." She stated.
In terms of security, being an online service, all ride data is meticulously recorded and saved, ensuring a safe and transparent experience for both drivers and passengers, she added.
She continued that the rise of female drivers in Pakistan's ride-hailing industry has not only provided economic opportunities but also challenged societal norms.
Sana, a 35-year-old driver, said that joining app-based transportation service as a driver has been a game-changer for her. "I was struggling to make ends meet as a single mother, but now I'm able to provide for my child and even save some money for the future."
"When I first started driving, my family and friends were skeptical but now, they are all proud of me and I have even inspired some of my friends to join the service," she remarked.
To all the girls out there, empower yourself, take the wheel and become a cab driver! It is a liberating career that allows you to be your own boss and secure your financial future, she concluded.
