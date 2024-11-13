Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organised the 4th International Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences and the 2nd Women’s Economic Empowerment Expo.

The inaugural session was attended by Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr. Sofia Farrukh, while renowned economist and former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha and Senior Deputy Manager State Bank of Pakistan Bahawalpur Ras Masood also participated and addressed the inaugural session.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said in his address that the best model for women empowerment is in Islam and the active role that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave to women in society is a beacon for the whole world. Empowered women play a key role in social and societal development. He said that the coming together of academia, researchers, policymakers and the business community on one platform in this conference on a social theme is a very welcome step for long-term solutions to various social problems. This conference will not only provide an opportunity for experts to exchange views but they

will also present practical suggestions for empowering women and addressing the challenges they face.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha said in his address that women are playing an active role in all walks of life.

In this regard, the government and relevant institutions are fully supporting them in their professional development and playing a practical role in society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan said in his address that the organization of a conference on this most important topic at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the passion and dedication of the teachers and students are remarkable. He said that trade, industry and crafts are of great importance in social development. The practical role of women in this field is actually welcome for the development of the country.

Dr. Sofia Farrukh said in her address that organizing conferences and exhibitions at the academic level for the professional development of women will prove to be the best source of self-employment for women. She said that the practical participation of skilled and business-related women in the conference is an encouraging step for all of us.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran along with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan inaugurated the Women’s Economic Empowerment Expo. Women entrepreneurs, artisans and craftsmen from South Punjab set up stalls displaying their products at the expo. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the efforts of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Samar Fahad, Prof. Dr. Salman Bin Naeem, Dr. Maryam Abbas Soharwardi and other team members for organizing the expo on a large scale. After the inaugural session on the first day, technical sessions were held in which economists and social scientists delivered detailed speeches on various topics.