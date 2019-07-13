Women education must to achieve goals: Sumsam Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari Saturday said the development of a society was correlated to education and our Prophet (PBUH) had particularly stressed for getting education anywhere in the world

Addressing the opening ceremony of a private college here Saturday, the minister said a society could not achieve its goals without women education and PTI would take every possible step to promote education. Bukhari said the government has appointed Vice-Chancellors in universities. He said that he dislikes politics in the important sectors like education and health.