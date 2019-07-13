UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Education Must To Achieve Goals: Sumsam Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Women education must to achieve goals: Sumsam Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari Saturday said the development of a society was correlated to education and our Prophet (PBUH) had particularly stressed for getting education anywhere in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari Saturday said the development of a society was correlated to education and our Prophet (PBUH) had particularly stressed for getting education anywhere in the world.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a private college here Saturday, the minister said a society could not achieve its goals without women education and PTI would take every possible step to promote education. Bukhari said the government has appointed Vice-Chancellors in universities. He said that he dislikes politics in the important sectors like education and health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Education Punjab Women Government

Recent Stories

Barry now a hurricane as it approaches Louisiana c ..

22 seconds ago

Opposition drama proved flopped: Ghulam Sarwar

23 seconds ago

Daniel Vettori hails World Cup captains Morgan and ..

25 seconds ago

Jammu & Kashmir people observes Kashmir Martyrs Da ..

29 seconds ago

Snowden Says Today Governments Mainly Seek to Enha ..

26 minutes ago

Kishori grieved over loss of lives in road acciden ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.