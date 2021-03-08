Women empowerment a must for national development: speakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at an international conference Monday stressed the need to empower and educate women as their role in all segments of society was essential for development of the country. They were speaking at a two-day international conference titled "Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities", organised by the Punjab University's Department of Gender Studies at Al Raazi Hall, here on Monday in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations.

Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson and the wife of Punjab Governor Begum Parveen Sarwar, Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Ali Khan, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Raana Malik, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Addressing the conference, Parveen Sarwar said that women were progressing in all fields in Pakistan. She said that the most gold medals in education were grabbed by female students, which reflected their potential in the field of education. She said that women gave respect and love to society. She said that Pakistani men were also encouraging women for their prosperity.

She said that we must give time to women to adjust in another environment after marriage. She said that through Hunargah Centres in Punjab, more than 20,000 women had been provided training in dress stitching. She said that it was not the story of Pakistan only where we get our rights after difficulties. She said that she and her family faced life threats when they started to struggle for the rights of Muslims in the United Kingdom.

She said that we must provide a safe environment to our women.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that giving respect and honor to women was part of our culture. He said that a home could not be a home without a woman. He said that women were coming forward in our society in all fields on merit.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said everyday of the year belonged to women as the world was incomplete without them. She said that educated and skilled women could polish whole society. She said that the women in Pakistan had progressed in all fields. She said the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world also belonged to Pakistan. She said that if all girls were educated, Pakistan could rapidly progress in the world. She said that the women would play their role in the development of Pakistan as they did for the establishment of the country. She said that corruption was number one problem of Pakistan. She said that women were an emblem of justice, purity and hope. She said that educated and wise women must be given share in decision making.

Mrs Kaneez Fatma said that islam, for the first time, gave rights to women and empowered them. She said that those societies progressed that gave respect to women. She urged students to play their role for creating awareness among women regarding their rights.

DG Muhammad Ali Khan said that Constitution and law provided rights and protection to women. He said there had been a 52 per cent reduction in acid-throwing incidents against women.

Prof Dr Raana Malik said that the PU Department of Gender Studies was playing its role to eliminate gender-based violence and creating awareness on gender related issues. She said that the international conference had been organised to provide a platform to learn from each others' experiences to resolve gender-based issues.