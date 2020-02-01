Women empowerment: 'Ahsas Programme' to alleviate social stature of women across country: Dr Nishtar

An amount of Rs200 billion allocated to run "Ahsas Programme" would help alleviate poverty besides improve the social life of most deserving women of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):An amount of Rs200 billion allocated to run "Ahsas Programme" would help alleviate poverty besides improve the social life of most deserving women of the country.

The present government had initiated the "Kifalat Programme" to cater the basic needs of poor segment of the society particularly those female who were living in less privileged part of the provinces, Dr Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the special assistant to the prime minister, said while talking to a private news channel.

She said some 3,000,000 poor women would enjoy the benefits from the programme launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the female members of the downtrodden society.

About transparency of the programme, she said by the end of March, some 55 districts of the country, would have desk facility where such women could visit and register themselves by showing their computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The bank branches, she said would provide ATM service to draw Rs2,000 stipend on monthly basis.

In reply to a question regarding donations from the philanthropists, she said we would introduce a policy in future so that the haves or welfare organizations that want to contribute for this programme, could deposit funds without facing any difficulty in the account of this programme.

To another question, Dr Sania Nishtar said a smart phone facility would also be introduced among the most deserving women of the society to ensure transparency in the system of distribution of funds.