UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Empowerment: 'Ahsas Programme' To Alleviate Social Stature Of Women Across Country: Dr Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:13 AM

Women empowerment: 'Ahsas Programme' to alleviate social stature of women across country: Dr Nishtar

An amount of Rs200 billion allocated to run "Ahsas Programme" would help alleviate poverty besides improve the social life of most deserving women of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):An amount of Rs200 billion allocated to run "Ahsas Programme" would help alleviate poverty besides improve the social life of most deserving women of the country.

The present government had initiated the "Kifalat Programme" to cater the basic needs of poor segment of the society particularly those female who were living in less privileged part of the provinces, Dr Sania Nishtar, the chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the special assistant to the prime minister, said while talking to a private news channel.

She said some 3,000,000 poor women would enjoy the benefits from the programme launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the female members of the downtrodden society.

About transparency of the programme, she said by the end of March, some 55 districts of the country, would have desk facility where such women could visit and register themselves by showing their computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The bank branches, she said would provide ATM service to draw Rs2,000 stipend on monthly basis.

In reply to a question regarding donations from the philanthropists, she said we would introduce a policy in future so that the haves or welfare organizations that want to contribute for this programme, could deposit funds without facing any difficulty in the account of this programme.

To another question, Dr Sania Nishtar said a smart phone facility would also be introduced among the most deserving women of the society to ensure transparency in the system of distribution of funds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Visit Bank March Women From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

10 seconds ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

16 minutes ago

UN rights expert calls US Mideast peace plan 'lops ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.