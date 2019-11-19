Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said, "Women's empowerment was beneficial to the society, economy and the Ehsaas programme was dedicated to their full participation in all fields of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said, "Women's empowerment was beneficial to the society, economy and the Ehsaas programme was dedicated to their full participation in all fields of life.

"A country couldn't make progress and development when half of its population was not educated and enabled to fulfill their potentials that is why we were promoting a wide range of policies from scholarships to mobile phones to tackle the systemic gender inequality," she told APP here on Tuesday.

She said the government was making efforts to ensure maximum participation of women in every field of national economy and focused on the multiple policies under the Ehsaas programme, which were driving women's fuller participation in both the economy and society, she said.

/395