Open Menu

Women Empowerment Can Change Economic Fate, Says LCCI Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that women empowerment, equal distribution of resources and increasing number in workforce can change the economic fate of the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that women empowerment, equal distribution of resources and increasing number in workforce can change the economic fate of the country.

He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always remained a step ahead for the promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a special event in connection with Women International Day at LCCI.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Convener Standing Committee for Women Empowerment and Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas, Amina Wahaj, Captain (R) Saira Fazal, Additional IG (R) Punjab Shahzadi Gulfam, Uzma Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, an exhibition was also held where women entrepreneurs showcased their state-of-the-art products.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the celebrations are one of the LCCI efforts to achieve that position for Pakistani women for which they are entitled to.

Lahore Chamber is successfully highlighting the problems being faced by women entrepreneurs which need to be solved on a priority basis.

He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is acknowledging and honoring the services of women entrepreneurs who are showing outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI’s aim is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers so that our new generation can follow their footsteps. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to promote such activities to encourage women entrepreneurs.

He said that the economy cannot grow until women don’t utilize their potential for economic development of the country. This is possible only if they are empowered, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Chamber Women Event Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

1 second ago
 ICP commends women officers on International Women ..

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

3 seconds ago
 Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

5 seconds ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

6 seconds ago
 Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

2 minutes ago
 Equal development opportunities being provided to ..

Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner

3 minutes ago
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smu ..

Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

3 minutes ago
 Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tigh ..

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

7 minutes ago
 Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

7 minutes ago
 Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to ..

Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

7 minutes ago
 British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP

7 minutes ago
 Women’s Day observed at UET

Women’s Day observed at UET

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan