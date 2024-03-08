Women Empowerment Can Change Economic Fate, Says LCCI Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:23 PM
President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that women empowerment, equal distribution of resources and increasing number in workforce can change the economic fate of the country.
He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always remained a step ahead for the promotion of women entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a special event in connection with Women International Day at LCCI.
LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Convener Standing Committee for Women Empowerment and Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas, Amina Wahaj, Captain (R) Saira Fazal, Additional IG (R) Punjab Shahzadi Gulfam, Uzma Rehman also spoke on the occasion.
On the occasion, an exhibition was also held where women entrepreneurs showcased their state-of-the-art products.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the celebrations are one of the LCCI efforts to achieve that position for Pakistani women for which they are entitled to.
Lahore Chamber is successfully highlighting the problems being faced by women entrepreneurs which need to be solved on a priority basis.
He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is acknowledging and honoring the services of women entrepreneurs who are showing outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Kashif Anwar said that LCCI’s aim is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers so that our new generation can follow their footsteps. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to promote such activities to encourage women entrepreneurs.
He said that the economy cannot grow until women don’t utilize their potential for economic development of the country. This is possible only if they are empowered, he added.
