Women Empowerment Centers Playing Significant Role, Says Baitul-Mal Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Women empowerment centers playing significant role, says Baitul-Mal official

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :About 161 Women Empowerment Centers of Pakistan Baitul Mal are playing a significant role in women empowerment across the country.

Director Pakistan Baitul-Mal, South Punjab Mehr Mazhar Abbas stated this while paying visit to Baitul-Mal Project namely Pakistan Sweet Home Kot-Adu here Monday.

Appreciating efforts of installing solar panels, the director said that better boarding and education facilities should be ensured to orphans in Pakistan Sweet Home.

"It's lone institution that support orphans on a permanent basis until their education was completed," he added.

He said MD Pakistan Baitul Mal Amir Fida Pracha was taking serious steps to resolve the problems of special persons.

He said the provision of wheelchairs, artificial limbs, hearing aids and rehabilitation of disabled persons were being ensured.

He told the staff of Sweet Home that they were doing a noble job because "the best home in the sight of Allah is the one in which an orphan lives with dignity".

He advised people working in Sweet Home to do their duty with hard work and honesty.

He directed in-charge Sweet Home Iram Azam to keep in touch with the children's parents and guardians on regular basis.

