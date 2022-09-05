Women empowerment central to national progress: Governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that education of women and empowerment are central to the development of societies, and development goals can not be achieved without women empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that education of women and empowerment are central to the development of societies, and development goals can not be achieved without women empowerment.

Talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) led by President Nighat Shahid at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said representation of women in Women Chambers is encouraging for other women, adding that women achieve success in difficult situations.

The FWCCI delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised about various problems faced by the chamber. The delegation included Vice President Farhat Nisar, Executive Committee Member Shama Ahmed, Hina Babar, Zarqa Tariq, Shazia Sharif, Christina Peter, Aqsi Riaz, Rabia Tauqeer and Saima Irfan.

"Our women are not less than anyone in terms of capabilities and their outstanding performance in various fields is proof of this", he said, adding that the government believes that development goals cannot be achieved without empowering women.

He said the government believes in encouraging and providing favorable opportunities to women for growth.

Balighur Rehman said it is commendable that women associated with the Women Chamber are successfully doing business in textile, fashion garments, construction, packaging, information technology and digital marketing among other sectors. He said that role of women chambers is important in providing opportunities to women involved in various businesses to move forward.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government is working day and night to rehabilitate the flood victims. He appreciated the process of collecting relief goods for the flood victims and sending them to the flood affected areas on behalf of the Women's Chamber.

He said, "In this difficult time, we all should play our active role in rehabilitating the people affected by the floods and giving them maximum relief."The Governor Punjab also assured the delegation of all possible cooperation to solve the problems faced by them.